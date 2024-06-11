Far East Russia’s Sakha Declares Wildfire Emergency

Authorities in Far East Russia’s republic of Sakha (Yakutia) on Tuesday declared a state of emergency due to ongoing wildfires across the region.

More than 40 wildfires were burning in Sakha as of Tuesday morning, according to regional authorities, engulfing a total area of some 830 square kilometers — roughly the size of Berlin or New York.

By declaring a state of emergency, the region will gain access to critical equipment and personnel from the federal government to help local emergency responders and volunteer firefighters battle the blazes.

The move will also unlock “additional measures” to help prevent threats to residential and commercial areas, according to the head of Sakha’s Aerial Forest Protection Service, Vladimir Leonov.