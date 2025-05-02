3 Firefighters Killed as Wildfires Rage in Russia’s Far East 

Three firefighters deployed to battle the devastating wildfires in Russia’s Far East Zabaikalsky region were found dead on Friday, the region’s environment ministry announced.

The news comes just days after the region’s fire safety chief Rinat Khismatulin resigned “at his own initiative.”

Andrei Abramov, Andrei Alekmensky and Alexander Nazimov went missing on April 23 after leaving their deployment camp in the Tungokochensky district to buy food in the nearby village of Kyker.