Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

3 Firefighters Killed as Wildfires Rage in Russia’s Far East 

Firefighters battling wildfires in the Zabaikalsky region. NGS.ru

Three firefighters deployed to battle the devastating wildfires in Russia’s Far East Zabaikalsky region were found dead on Friday, the region’s environment ministry announced

The news comes just days after the region’s fire safety chief Rinat Khismatulin resigned “at his own initiative.” 

Andrei Abramov, Andrei Alekmensky and Alexander Nazimov went missing on April 23 after leaving their deployment camp in the Tungokochensky district to buy food in the nearby village of Kyker.

At least 30 people, including local volunteers, were involved in search-and-rescue efforts, according to local media. 

Volunteers found the missing men’s belongings in the forest on Thursday before finding their bodies a day later.  

The regional Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the incident. 

The Zabaikalsky region, where a federal-level state of emergency was introduced last month, accounted for more than 87% of the total area engulfed by wildfires across Russia as of early Friday, according to the country’s Aerial Forest Protection Service. 

As many as 813 firefighting specialists, including those from other parts of Russia, were deployed to fight wildfires in the region, according to the agency.

Read more about: Far East , Zabaikalsky , Regions , Wildfires

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Far East’s Zabaikalsky Region Restricts Travel Amid Widespread Wildfires

Residents must now obtain advance authorization from local officials to travel outside their communities, except when using regional or federal highways...
2 Min read

Raging Wildfires Devastate Russia’s Far East Sakha Republic

At least 2 million hectares of forest have been destroyed in Sakha this summer — and local residents are lamenting the authorities’ lax response.
3 Min read
Feature

Russia Unprepared for 'Alarming' 2024 Wildfire Season, Experts Warn

Unsettling climate forecasts, human neglect, lack of resources and “zombie” fires risk turning Russia’s annual wildfire season into a crisis.
5 Min read

Russian Mining Accident Traps 13 as Kremlin Pledges Full Rescue Effort

Thirteen miners are believed to be under the rubble of the Pioneer mine in the Amur region, one of Russia's largest gold mines in terms of processing capacity...
1 Min read