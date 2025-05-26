Wildfires in Siberia’s Zabaikalsky Region Cause Nearly $6M in Damage

Wildfires raging across Siberia’s Zabaikalsky region have caused at least 459 million rubles ($5.8 million) in damages so far this year, authorities said Monday.

Roughly half of that estimate accounts for damage to forested lands under the control of the federal government, while the rest covers the cost of fighting the blazes, according to the regional Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

As of early Monday, wildfires were burning across more than 750,000 hectares (1.8 million acres) of land in Zabaikalsky, accounting for over 97% of all active wildfires in Russia.

In Chita, the regional capital, high school seniors celebrated their final day of classes Saturday under smoke-choked skies. Authorities warned of “extreme” fire danger on Monday and Tuesday due to strong winds.