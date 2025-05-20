Wildfires in Zabaikalsky Region Inch Closer to Capital City

Wildfires in Siberia’s Zabaikalsky region are approaching the city of Chita, where residents are reporting smoke and flames on the outskirts as firefighters battle strong winds and dry conditions.

Chita, the regional capital with a population of 350,000, sits at the center of a federal-level state of emergency that has been in place for nearly a month. The Zabaikalsky region currently accounts for 96% of all wildfire-affected land in Russia, according to authorities.

On Tuesday morning, the local news outlet Chita.ru reported thick black smoke from a grass fire on the city’s western edge. A larger fire, nearly nine times the size, was later reported southwest of the city.

Fire brigades were dispatched to both locations, according to the regional branch of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry.