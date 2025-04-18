Far East’s Zabaikalsky Region Restricts Travel Amid Widespread Wildfires

Authorities in Far East Russia’s Zabaikalsky region on Thursday introduced movement restrictions in an effort to contain fast-spreading wildfires.

Residents must now obtain advance authorization from local officials to travel outside their communities, except when using regional or federal highways. Checkpoints will be installed at the entrances to all populated areas, according to a government order.

“The situation is extraordinary and exceptionally dangerous. Nearly the entire region is ablaze,” Governor Alexander Osipov said in a televised address earlier this week. “Every day, dozens of settlements are endangered.”

The restrictions aim to reduce the number of human-caused fires, which authorities say are largely sparked by the widespread and poorly regulated burning of dry grass.

Since the start of the year, Russia has recorded at least 680 wildfires covering more than 178,000 hectares (439,847 acres), Emergency Situations Minister Alexandr Kurenkov said.

As of Friday, more than 80% of those fires were located in the Zabaikalsky region, according to Russia’s Aerial Forest Protection Service, which monitors the spread of wildfires.