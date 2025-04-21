Emergency Situations Minister Visits Far East to Assess Wildfires

Russia’s Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov visited the Zabaikalsky region in the country’s Far East on Monday to assess growing wildfires in the area

As of Monday, 50 wildfires were burning across the Zabaikalsky region and covered roughly 168,000 hectares (415,137 acres), according to the Interfax news agency, which cited regional authorities. Nearly 70% of the fires are located in the remote and sparsely populated Tungokochensky district.

Natural Resources and Ecology Minister Alexander Kozlov joined Kurenkov on his visit to the Far East, the state-run news agency TASS reported. The Emergency Situations Ministry released a video of both officials arriving in the regional capital of Chita by plane.

“The ministers will assess the operational situation in the region as a result of large natural fires,” the Emergency Situations Ministry told TASS. The two ministers are expected to fly over the most affected areas and monitor firefighting efforts before holding a coordination meeting.