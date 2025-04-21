Emergency Situations Minister Visits Far East to Assess Wildfires

Russia’s Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov visited the Zabaikalsky region in the country’s Far East on Monday to assess growing wildfires in the area
As of Monday, 50 wildfires were burning across the Zabaikalsky region and covered roughly 168,000 hectares (415,137 acres), according to the Interfax news agency, which cited regional authorities. Nearly 70% of the fires are located in the remote and sparsely populated Tungokochensky district.
Natural Resources and Ecology Minister Alexander Kozlov joined Kurenkov on his visit to the Far East, the state-run news agency TASS reported. The Emergency Situations Ministry released a video of both officials arriving in the regional capital of Chita by plane.
“The ministers will assess the operational situation in the region as a result of large natural fires,” the Emergency Situations Ministry told TASS. The two ministers are expected to fly over the most affected areas and monitor firefighting efforts before holding a coordination meeting.
Responsibility for extinguishing the wildfires currently lies with Russia’s Forest Fund and the Federal Forest Service. However, Interfax reported Monday that a federal-level emergency may be declared, which would shift control to the Emergency Situations Ministry.
Last week, authorities in the Zabaikalsky region introduced movement restrictions to contain the fast-spreading fires. Residents must obtain prior approval from local officials to leave their communities, except when traveling on regional or federal highways.
“The situation is extraordinary and exceptionally dangerous. Nearly the entire region is ablaze,” Zabaikalsky Governor Alexander Osipov said in a televised address last week. “Every day, dozens of settlements are endangered.”
Since the start of the year, Russia has recorded at least 680 wildfires covering more than 178,000 hectares (439,847 acres), Emergency Situations Minister Alexandr Kurenkov said last Monday.
As of Friday, more than 80% of those fires were located in the Zabaikalsky region, according to Russia’s Aerial Forest Protection Service, which monitors the spread of wildfires.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.