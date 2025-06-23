Wildfires in Zabaikalsky Region Trigger Evacuations Near Capital City

Wildfires that have been raging in Far East Russia’s Zabaikalsky region since late last week forced residents near the regional capital Chita to flee their homes on Monday, while authorities shut down part of a federal highway.

Russia’s Aerial Forest Protection Service said that a joint force of firefighters, government agencies and volunteers has been battling human-caused fires advancing toward the town of Atamanovka since Friday.

“It was definitely arson. There were three simultaneous epicenters,” Viktor Mashukov, head of the Chitinsky district, said over the weekend. “Police are handling the investigation.”

Atamanovka, home to fewer than 10,000 people, lies 18 kilometers (11 miles) from Chita. It is at least the second time in two months that fires have threatened the town.

On Monday, Mashukov said a dacha community, comprising around 50 households, was completely destroyed in the wildfire.