Investigators Blame Ukraine, Teenagers for Far East Forest Fires

Russia's Investigative Committee said Tuesday that Ukrainian operatives were behind the recent forest fires in the Zabaikalsky region, according to a statement on the agency's official Telegram channel.

The committee announced terrorism charges against two 16-year-old suspects, allegedly recruited through social media.

According to investigators, one suspect began communicating in June with an individual located in Ukraine who offered 80,000 rubles ($975) in exchange for setting the fires.

The teenager reportedly recruited a friend, and the pair purchased lighters before traveling to a woodland area near Atamanovka in the Chita district, where they ignited dry grass and pine needles.

The committee said that the suspects filmed their actions on a mobile phone and sent the footage to their purported handler, although they never received the promised payment for their services.

The teenagers' arson allegedly triggered a massive wildfire that caused damage exceeding 300 million rubles ($3.65 million), according to official estimates.