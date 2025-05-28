Wildfires Force Evacuation of Village in Buryatia

Authorities in the Siberian republic of Buryatia on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of a village due to fast-moving wildfires in the area.

Buryatia regional head Alexei Tsydenov said strong winds pushed a blaze toward the village of Sulkhara, prompting officials to bus 91 residents, including 33 children, to temporary shelters in a neighboring village.

“The fire did not reach the village,” Tsydenov wrote on Telegram, describing the wildfire situation in the Kizhinginsky district as “difficult.”

As of Wednesday morning, 43 wildfires were active across Buryatia, with the regional branch of Russia’s Federal Forestry Agency attributing 30 of them to human negligence.

“We’re now on the fifth day of detecting fires in remote areas that are difficult to reach and even harder to extinguish,” said Sergei Boroshnoyev, head of the agency’s Buryatia branch.