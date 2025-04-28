Zabaikalsky Region’s Fire Safety Chief Resigns Amid Worsening Wildfires

The head of fire safety in Far East Russia’s Zabaikalsky region has resigned as wildfires continue to devastate forests and threaten populated areas, regional authorities said Monday.
Zabaikalsky region Governor Alexander Osipov signed an order dismissing Rinat Khismatulin as head of the region’s Department of Civil Defense and Fire Safety “at the official’s own initiative.” Khismatulin had served in that post since December 2022.
According to a statement on the regional government’s website, Khismatulin will be temporarily replaced by his deputy Andrei Kovalchuk starting Tuesday.
A federal-level state of emergency was declared in the Zabaikalsky region last week, transferring responsibility for firefighting operations to Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry and allowing the deployment of additional resources.
The Zabaikalsky region accounted for 98% of the total area engulfed by wildfires in Russia as of early Monday, according to the country’s Aerial Forest Protection Service. State media reported that current fires cover an area more than 10 times the area burned at the same time last year and show no signs of slowing.
Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said Monday that fires had reached a village and destroyed four homes before being extinguished. Hours later, it reported that 10 more homes had been engulfed in flames in another village.
Amid the reshuffles, Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said Monday the fires have reached a village and destroyed four homes before the flames were extinguished. Ten more dachas were engulfed in flames in another village, the ministry said hours later.
Experts attribute most of Russia’s wildfires to human activity, such as the burning of dry grass near settlements intended to reduce fire risks. Other contributing factors include a lack of snow cover and an unusually early spring.
In response to the crisis, Osipov introduced financial rewards for citizens who catch suspected arsonists. Emergency authorities said dozens of fire starters have been identified, and law enforcement agencies launched three criminal cases into alleged negligence leading to wildfires.
Osipov has also restricted movement on intercity roads without the personal approval of local mayors.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.