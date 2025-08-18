Russian Drones Slam Into Kharkiv Apartment Block, Killing 5 Ukrainians

A Russian drone attack on an apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early on Monday killed five people and wounded more than a dozen others, Ukrainian authorities said.

The attack, which took place just before dawn, reduced part of the building to rubble and sparked fires on at least three floors, the region's governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. Russia launched four drones at the building, he added.

Ukraine's state emergency service posted videos showing rescuers sifting through the rubble to reach a trapped person.

"Five people were killed, including a girl aged about one-and-a-half years old," Ukrainian prosecutors said in a statement. "At least 18 people were wounded and suffered acute shock, including children."