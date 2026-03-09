Mobile Internet Outages Hit St. Petersburg After Days of Disruptions in Moscow

Mobile internet outages were reported in St. Petersburg early Monday, following several days of similar disruptions in Moscow, according to monitoring service Downdetector and local residents.
Nearly 2,500 complaints were logged after 6 a.m., with users saying messaging apps, websites and banking services were inaccessible. Access appeared limited to government-approved “whitelists.”
The disruptions come as Russia increasingly restricts mobile internet access during security incidents, including suspected drone attacks, reflecting tighter wartime controls over communications and the growing use of shutdowns as a defensive measure.
The disruptions coincided with a warning from Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko about a potential drone threat and a possible “reduction in mobile internet speeds.” More than 500 residents of the surrounding region also reported connectivity problems.
Drozdenko said after 10 a.m. that the threat had passed and that one drone had been shot down. Authorities in St. Petersburg did not announce any restrictions on mobile internet or report drone activity.
In Moscow, mobile internet disruptions have continued for a fifth consecutive day, with Downdetector still recording complaints.
However, websites included in the government’s “whitelist” — such as the Gosuslugi public services portal, the social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, Yandex services, major marketplaces and government resources — have remained accessible.
Telecom operators Beeline, MegaFon and T2 said the disruptions were caused by “external restrictions” beyond their control.
Sources in the telecommunications sector told the Kommersant business daily that operators had received instructions to limit mobile internet in parts of the capital.
Authorities also tested a full communications shutdown in central Moscow on March 5-6, according to the IT publication Kod Durova. Both mobile internet and voice calls were unavailable during the test, with phones displaying a “emergency calls only” status.
Residents in St. Petersburg reported similar problems Monday, including a complete loss of mobile connectivity in parts of the city center such as Marsovo Pole.
Internet shutdowns have become increasingly common in Russia since May 2025. Last year, the country ranked first globally for the number of such disruptions, according to estimates by Top10VPN. The outages totaled 37,166 hours and affected nearly the entire population of 146 million people.
Monitoring project Na Svyazi says restrictions are now introduced daily in an average of 63 regions.
Read this story in Russian at The Moscow Times' Russian service.
