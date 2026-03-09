Mobile Internet Outages Hit St. Petersburg After Days of Disruptions in Moscow

Mobile internet outages were reported in St. Petersburg early Monday, following several days of similar disruptions in Moscow, according to monitoring service Downdetector and local residents.

Nearly 2,500 complaints were logged after 6 a.m., with users saying messaging apps, websites and banking services were inaccessible. Access appeared limited to government-approved “whitelists.”

The disruptions come as Russia increasingly restricts mobile internet access during security incidents, including suspected drone attacks, reflecting tighter wartime controls over communications and the growing use of shutdowns as a defensive measure.

The disruptions coincided with a warning from Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko about a potential drone threat and a possible “reduction in mobile internet speeds.” More than 500 residents of the surrounding region also reported connectivity problems.

Drozdenko said after 10 a.m. that the threat had passed and that one drone had been shot down. Authorities in St. Petersburg did not announce any restrictions on mobile internet or report drone activity.