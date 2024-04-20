Ukraine and Russia Trade Strikes as U.S. Gears up for Key Vote

Ukraine and Russia both accused each other of deadly strikes on civilians Saturday, as U.S. lawmakers prepared to vote on a $61 billion aid package Kyiv hopes will boost its flagging war effort.

Ukraine's biggest ally Washington has not approved large-scale support for the war-torn country in nearly a year and a half, a delay Kyiv says has halted its battlefield progress and left its civilians vulnerable.

"I believe we will push on and pass it," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said ahead of the vote, slated to take place in the U.S. House of Representatives later Saturday.

Russian strikes killed three people in central and northeast Ukraine, local officials said, while cross-border Ukrainian attacks left three dead in Russia's western Belgorod region, according to the local governor.

A source in Ukraine's defense sector told AFP Kyiv targeted eight Russian regions overnight in a "large-scale" drone strike, which was aimed at "energy infrastructure that feeds Russia's military-industrial complex."

"At least three electrical substations and a fuel storage base were hit and caught fire," the source said, calling it a "joint operation" of Ukraine's SBU security service, army, and military intelligence.