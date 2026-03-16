Russians Report Worsening Mental Health Amid Rising Economic Worries – RAS Survey

Russians’ psychological well-being has worsened as financial anxiety grows and hopes for a quick end to the war in Ukraine fade, according to a February survey by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ (RAS) Institute of Psychology.

The monitoring study found rising levels of psychological distress across all socio-economic groups. Symptoms associated with depression were reported by 42% of respondents, while 27% said they experienced difficult-to-control anxiety.

Overall, 31% of Russians display pronounced anxiety and depressive symptoms, the institute said.

The findings highlight mounting social strain as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its fifth year and economic uncertainty persists.

Residents of cities, especially large urban centers, reported the worst indicators, with nearly half (48%) citing symptoms of depression and 30% reporting anxiety.

Young adults aged 25-34, people with low incomes and private-sector workers were the most psychologically vulnerable groups, the institute said.