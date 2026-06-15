St. Petersburg Navy Day Parade Cancelled for Second Year in a Row – Fontanka

Russia’s Defense Ministry does not plan to hold its annual Naval Day parade in St. Petersburg this summer, the local news outlet Fontanka reported Monday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The 2026 cancellation, if confirmed, would mark the third year in a row that some or all of the parade has been called off.

Sources in the Defense Ministry told Fontanka that they have not yet received orders to begin preparations for the parade, a process that would already have been in full swing in previous years.

Fontanka also reported that, as of June 15, no presidential decree regarding the parade had been issued.

“As you can imagine, it’s not the right time,” a Navy spokesperson told Fontanka.