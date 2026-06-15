EU Sanctions Russia’s Prosecutor General and Dozens of Others

The European Union on Monday sanctioned Russia’s Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan along with dozens of other individuals and entities accused of supporting the war against Ukraine or being involved in the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in 2024.

Besides Gutsan, the latest sanctions package targets Metropolitan Tikhon of Simferopol and Crimea, Russian Supreme Court Justice Oleg Nefedov and several FSB security service officers allegedly involved in Navalny’s persecution, poisoning and death.

Metropolitan Tikhon is often described in media reports as President Vladimir Putin’s personal confessor.

To further choke off Russia’s crude oil export revenues, the EU said it was sanctioning two individuals and 24 entities in Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Liberia and Azerbaijan for operating within Moscow’s sanctions-evading “shadow fleet.” The Lukoil-Western Siberia production branch was also included in the maritime listings.

In addition, the EU sanctioned 10 individuals and Russia’s Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives for “justifying, promoting or legitimizing” the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.