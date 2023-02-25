EU Imposes Fresh Sanctions on 121 Russian Businesses and Individuals

New EU sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine adopted on Saturday target 121 individuals and entities, including Iranian drone manufacturers, officials said.

The measures, which were formally adopted on Saturday, are the 10th round of European Union sanctions aimed at undercutting Russia's finances and military supplies used in its invasion of Ukraine.

They echo sanctions announced on Friday by the United States and the United Kingdom and follow up on a G7 statement that warned of penalties for any country abetting Russia in its war.

The successive round of EU measures are "the most far-reaching sanctions ever — depleting Russia's war arsenal and biting deep into its economy," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We are also turning up the pressure on those trying to circumvent our sanctions."

The latest EU sanctions target an additional 96 Russian entities — meaning businesses or state agencies — including another three Russian banks, according to an EU statement.