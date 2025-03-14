EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia Following Delay From Hungary

The EU has agreed to remove four individuals from its sanctions list against Russia after a delay from Hungary, AFP and Reuters reported Friday, paving the way for the bloc to extend restrictions on more than 2,400 others for another six months.

Diplomatic sources told AFP that those set to have their asset freezes and visa bans lifted include businessmen Vladimir Rashevsky and Vyacheslav Kantor, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev and the sister of billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

Reuters, which also cited diplomatic sources, reported that Rashevsky was "removed due to a weak legal case rather than pressure from Budapest."

The EU must renew two sets of sanctions on Russia every six months through a unanimous vote. Hungary, which shares relatively warm relations with Russia, has repeatedly used sanctions renewal votes as leverage to advance its interests.

"Our determination to support Ukraine is decisive," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X after the decision to extend sanctions on Russia.