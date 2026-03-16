Russia Agreed to Stop Recruiting Kenyan Citizens to Fight in Ukraine, FM Says

Russia has agreed to stop recruiting Kenyan citizens to fight with its army in Ukraine, Kenya’s foreign minister said Monday after talks with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

More than 1,780 citizens from 36 African countries are believed to be fighting alongside Russia, Ukraine estimated last month.

Kenya’s intelligence services estimate that more than 1,000 Kenyans have been sent to fight, according to a report seen by AFP.

“We have now agreed that Kenyans shall not be enlisted,” Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi told reporters, sitting alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.