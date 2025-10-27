Kenyans Being Tricked Into Fighting for Russia – Foreign Ministry

Kenyans have been "lured" by recruiters into fighting for Russia in Ukraine, the Kenyan Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

Many have ended up detained in military camps across Russia, said the statement signed by Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi.

It did not give any numbers for the recruits, nor how many had been detained or hurt.

The Foreign Ministry said it held a "crucial meeting" last month with Russian officials to help secure their release and repatriation.

Kenyans are being "lured by... corrupt and ruthless agents to travel to Russia and unknowingly find themselves in the Russian military operation," Kenya's Foreign Ministry said.