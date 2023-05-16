South African Leader Says Putin, Zelensky Agree to Receive Peace Mission

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his Russian and Ukrainian colleagues have agreed to host an African peace initiative aimed at resolving the nearly 15-month war, Reuters reported Tuesday.

“My discussions with the two leaders [Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] demonstrated that they are both ready to receive the African leaders,” Ramaphosa was quoted as saying.

He said the initiative was backed by the leaders of Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa, according to the Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Reuters cited Ramaphosa as saying that the UN Secretary General, the United States and the United Kingdom have been briefed on the African initiative.

Ramaphosa added that Washington and London expressed “cautious” support.

The African missions’ visit, which Ramaphosa said would take place “a soon as possible,” according to AFP, aims to “have a discussion on how this conflict can be brought to an end.”

“Whether that will succeed or not is going to depend on the discussions that will be held,” Ramaphosa said.