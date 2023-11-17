Russia Has Sent First Free Grain Shipments to Africa

Russia has sent the first of its promised shipments of free grain to Africa, the country's agriculture minister said Friday.

"The first two ships have already left Russian ports for Somalia and Burkina Faso. We expect them to arrive in late November to early December," Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said in a statement.

State news agencies reported him telling a forum that the two ships were carrying 25,000 tons of grain each.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in July pledged to send 200,000 tons of free grain to six African countries.

The promise came shortly after Moscow withdrew from a UN-brokered deal that ensured safe passage for Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports.