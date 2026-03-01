Strikes Kill Man in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk, Woman in Russia’s Bryansk

A Russian strike has killed one man and wounded four in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk, the eastern region's military administration head said early on Sunday.

Meanwhile over the border in Russia's southern Bryansk region, a Ukrainian drone attack killed a woman in the village of Chernookovo, the governor there said.

The Ukrainian air force said it had shot down 110 of the 123 attack drones launched by Russia in the night of Saturday to Sunday, in Moscow's latest broadside at its pro-Western neighbor.

Russia's invasion ground on into a fifth year earlier this week, despite a U.S.-led push to revive negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

“The enemy attacked three districts of the region 10 times with drones and artillery,” Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region’s military administration, said on Telegram.

“In Synelnykove district, Slavgorod and Mezhivska communities were hit. Housing was damaged,” Ganzha said. “Unfortunately, a man died.”

Other Russian strikes were reported in the Black Sea port city of Odesa and in Kharkiv, where a fire caused by one of the attacks forced the evacuation of a dormitory, according to the eastern city's mayor, Igor Terekhov.

In Russia's Bryansk, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said: “Ukrainian terrorists launched a targeted suicide drone strike on a moving civilian vehicle in the village of Chernookovo in Klimovsky district.”

“Tragically, a civilian was killed in the terrorist attack,” Bogomaz announced, extending his “deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”