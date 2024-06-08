In First, Ukraine Fires Drones at Airfield in South Russia's North Ossetia Region

Ukraine targeted the south Russian region of North Ossetia with drones for the first time ever on Saturday, causing minor damage, local authorities said.

The drones were aimed at a military airfield near the town of Mozdok, more than 700 kilometers (430 miles) from the frontline, according to North Ossetia governor Sergei Menyailo.

"The attack was foiled by the Russian Defense Ministry's air defense forces. Minor damage and fires were recorded. No one was injured," he said.

Three drones were shot down in the attack, he added.

Social media videos purportedly filmed in the region showed drones flying overhead, while pictures showed what appeared to be drone fragments scattered on the ground.

"All services have been put on high alert. For the safety of citizens, we have decided to cancel all mass events in Mozdoksky district," Menyailo added.

Ukraine often targets military and energy facilities on Russian territory in drone attacks, sometimes hundreds of kilometers from the frontline.

Ukraine did not immediately comment, however the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper quoted Kyiv's military intelligence as saying they were behind the attack.