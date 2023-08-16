Three Drones Downed in Central Russia's Kaluga Region

Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday it shot down three Ukrainian drones in the central Kaluga region, the latest in a surge of air attacks deep inside Russia.

Ukraine launched the attack at 5:00 am using "three unmanned aerial vehicles against buildings in the Kaluga region," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

"All of the drones were detected and destroyed in a timely manner by Russian air defense systems," the statement continued.

Kaluga region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said the drones were shot down in the south of the region, a few hundred kilometers southwest of Moscow.

"People and infrastructure have not been impacted [by the drones]," Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram.