Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Three Drones Downed in Central Russia's Kaluga Region

By AFP
A Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system. Vitaly V. Kuzmin (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday it shot down three Ukrainian drones in the central Kaluga region, the latest in a surge of air attacks deep inside Russia. 

Ukraine launched the attack at 5:00 am using "three unmanned aerial vehicles against buildings in the Kaluga region," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. 

"All of the drones were detected and destroyed in a timely manner by Russian air defense systems," the statement continued. 

Kaluga region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said the drones were shot down in the south of the region, a few hundred kilometers southwest of Moscow.

"People and infrastructure have not been impacted [by the drones]," Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram.

The air attack is at least the fifth this month over the Kaluga region that Russia says it has thwarted.

Authorities previously said they had intercepted drone attacks in the region on Aug. 12, 10, 7 and 3.

Until a series of attacks in recent months, Moscow and its surrounding regions had not been targeted during the war in Ukraine, which began more than a year ago.

In recent weeks, drones have attacked the Russian capital's financial district, causing minor damage to the facades of high-rise buildings.

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that "war" was coming to Russia, with the country's "symbolic centers and military bases" becoming targets.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war , Regions

Read more

In depth

'I Feel Calm': Few in Moscow Bat an Eye as Drones Crash Into Capital’s Skyscrapers

Residents and workers in the city's financial district who spoke to The Moscow Times appeared largely unfazed by the back-to-back drone attacks.
4 Min read
UAV swarms

Drones Strike Russian Oil and Gas Facilities, Ukraine Border Regions

Two energy facilities were targeted in overnight drone strikes, officials said Friday amid intensifying attacks in western Russia.
2 Min read
'energy terrorism'

Russian Strikes Leave 4.5 Million Without Power in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of "energy terrorism" on Thursday night, after renewed strikes on the country's energy infrastructure...
Drone Delivery

Iran to Bolster Weapons Aid to Russia for Use in Ukraine: Reports

Iran is planning to aid Moscow’s war in Ukraine by sending more weapons to Moscow, according to anonymous U.S. and Western security officials, the...