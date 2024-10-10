AP Investigates Russia’s Recruitment of African Women to Make Drones: What We Learned

A new investigation by the Associated Press details how Russia has lured dozens of young African women to produce drones for its invasion of Ukraine.

Drawn to Russia by promises of plane tickets, education, higher salaries and a “European” adventure, the young women instead end up at a drone plant in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan, where they work alongside students as young as 16.

The AP says that Russia has been targeting women aged 18-22, especially, from countries like Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan, Sierra Leone and Nigeria, in addition to places like Sri Lanka and Latin America, as it grapples with a domestic labor shortage fueled by wartime casualties and mass emigration.

Here’s what we learned from the AP investigation:

Slick, shady recruiting

The recruitment program, called “Alabuga Start,” is backed by a dynamic, modern social media campaign. The videos show African women directing cranes, wearing hard hats, applying paint or chemicals in protective gear, sightseeing in Tatarstan and playing sports.

The ads promised a free plane ticket to “Europe” in exchange for completing a computer game and a 100-word Russian vocabulary test. In the first half of this year, 182 women were recruited, according to a Facebook page that promotes the program.

The campaign does not say why it targets such young women, but some analysts said it may be because officials believe they will be easier to control.

In Uganda and Ethiopia, the program was even promoted by the countries’ education ministries as a way to make money and learn new skills. But when Sierra Leone’s ambassador to Russia met five program participants in May, he appeared to believe it was a study program.

The program has also enlisted the help of influencers. South African Bassie, who has almost 800,000 Instagram and TikTok followers, said the program was an easy way to make money and encouraged her followers to share the post with their job-seeking friends.

Officials even held recruiting events in Uganda and tried to recruit from orphanages there, according to messages on Alabuga’s Telegram channel.

However, Alabuga Start has become more direct in recent months about what it really offers, stating that it “is NOT an educational program.”

Caustic chemicals, constant surveillance

Many of the women only learn what their actual jobs will be once they arrive. One woman said she realized it was a “trap” soon after she arrived.

“I regret and I curse the day I started making all those things,” she added.

The workers travel between the factory and their living quarters by bus, passing through multiple security checks. They share dormitories that are “guarded around the clock” and surveilled at all times. Pets, alcohol and drugs are strictly forbidden.

While they are provided with local SIM cards, they are not allowed to take their phones into the factory, which is a “sensitive military site.”