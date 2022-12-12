Body of Zambian Student Killed in Ukraine Repatriated

The body of a Zambian student who died while fighting in Ukraine after he was recruited in a Russian jail arrived home in a makeshift coffin Sunday.

AFP journalists saw a white, glass-paneled hearse adorned with small curtains affording a partial view of the container holding the body arrive on the tarmac at Lusaka airport, where grieving relatives gathered.

On the coffin was a code written in black marker pen along with letters in the Cyrillic alphabet, betraying its provenance.

Zambia demanded an urgent explanation from Moscow last month over the death of Lemekhani Nathan Nyirenda in September while fighting on the Russian side in Ukraine, where he ended up after his spell in prison.