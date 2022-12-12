Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Body of Zambian Student Killed in Ukraine Repatriated

By AFP
Relatives look at a hearse carrying the remains of Zambian student Lemekhani Nyireda at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka on December 11, 2022. SALIM DAWOOD / AFP

The body of a Zambian student who died while fighting in Ukraine after he was recruited in a Russian jail arrived home in a makeshift coffin Sunday.

AFP journalists saw a white, glass-paneled hearse adorned with small curtains affording a partial view of the container holding the body arrive on the tarmac at Lusaka airport, where grieving relatives gathered.

On the coffin was a code written in black marker pen along with letters in the Cyrillic alphabet, betraying its provenance.

Zambia demanded an urgent explanation from Moscow last month over the death of Lemekhani Nathan Nyirenda in September while fighting on the Russian side in Ukraine, where he ended up after his spell in prison.

The 23-year-old had been studying nuclear engineering at Moscow Engineering Physics Institute but was handed a nine-and-a-half-year jail term in April 2020 over a drugs offense.

Two weeks after Zambia's demand for information, Russia's Wagner paramilitary group admitted it had recruited him for Moscow's "special operation" in Ukraine, adding he had voluntarily joined up before dying "a hero."

Russian law allows for a prisoner to be pardoned specifically for a "special military operation," Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo said earlier this month.

Tearful relatives, including the student's parents and brother, were on hand at the airport, clasping each other as a choir led those present in religious chants.

The family declined to comment to media. A family spokesman said the body was to be transferred to a morgue for an autopsy with a burial date to follow.

Kakubo said Friday the issue of compensation to the family over the death would be discussed "in due course."

Read more about: Africa , Wagner , Ukraine war

Read more

military discipline

Russian Officer Who Feared Execution After Troop Desertion Found Dead

A former Russian prisoner who had his jail sentence reduced to allow him to serve in the Russian military in Ukraine has been confirmed dead after claiming...
inciting violence

TikTok Videos Glorifying Wagner Mercenary Group Viewed By Millions – Watchdog

TikTok kept up hundreds of videos that promote and glorify violent acts allegedly committed by Russian mercenary group Wagner despite their direct violation...
from prison to battle

Zambian Student Killed in Ukraine Was Wagner Recruit, Prigozhin Says

The head of the Kremlin-linked Wagner mercenary group confirmed Tuesday that a Zambian student killed while fighting for the Russian military in Ukraine...
New venture

Wagner Mercenary Group Hosts Pro-War Lectures for Schoolchildren

The Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group hosted a series of pro-war lectures for schoolchildren in its newly opened headquarters in St. Petersburg...