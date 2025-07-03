Putin Congratulates Trump on U.S. Independence Day During Hourlong Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call Thursday, with the Kremlin describing the conversation as “businesslike and straight-to-the-point,” adding that the two leaders were “on the same wavelength.”
Putin first announced the call during a visit to an exhibition of Russian brands, where he told a vendor that he would “definitely suggest” Trump promote Russian products on the American market. Trump later confirmed the planned conversation on Truth Social.
The call lasted nearly an hour and covered a wide range of topics, according to Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov. These included ongoing peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, Syria, the recent exchange of airstrikes between Israel and Iran, as well as a proposed “exchange” of films promoting “traditional values.”
Ushakov said Putin also congratulated Trump ahead of U.S. Independence Day on July 4.
“We noted that Russia played a role in the founding of the American state, including during the War of Independence... and then during the Civil War,” he said in an audio message released by the Kremlin.
Trump, in turn, was said to have updated Putin on his tax and spending cut bill, which is currently awaiting a vote in the U.S. Congress.
According to Ushakov, the two leaders did not discuss U.S. military aid to Ukraine, which has been partially halted in recent days, nor a possible third round of direct peace talks, which the Kremlin maintains is a bilateral matter between Ukraine and Russia.
The White House did not immediately provide details about what the two presidents discussed during Thursday’s call.
Putin and Trump last spoke by phone on June 14.
Thursday’s call comes just days after Putin spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron for the first time since 2022. Macron used the call to urge Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine “as soon as possible.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.