Putin Congratulates Trump on U.S. Independence Day During Hourlong Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call Thursday, with the Kremlin describing the conversation as “businesslike and straight-to-the-point,” adding that the two leaders were “on the same wavelength.”

Putin first announced the call during a visit to an exhibition of Russian brands, where he told a vendor that he would “definitely suggest” Trump promote Russian products on the American market. Trump later confirmed the planned conversation on Truth Social.

The call lasted nearly an hour and covered a wide range of topics, according to Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov. These included ongoing peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, Syria, the recent exchange of airstrikes between Israel and Iran, as well as a proposed “exchange” of films promoting “traditional values.”

Ushakov said Putin also congratulated Trump ahead of U.S. Independence Day on July 4.

“We noted that Russia played a role in the founding of the American state, including during the War of Independence... and then during the Civil War,” he said in an audio message released by the Kremlin.