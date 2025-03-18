Russia Agrees to Halt Attacks on Energy Infrastructure, But Broader Ceasefire Talks Stall

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday to pause strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, but their highly anticipated conversation failed to produce a broader ceasefire agreement. The U.S. and Russian leaders spoke for more than 90 minutes, with both expressing hopes of improving relations between their countries. However, Putin did not agree to Washington's proposed 30-day ceasefire covering the entire war. The Kremlin said Putin had ordered his military to halt attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure for 30 days, while the White House stated that "leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire." In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he supported the limited ceasefire, but added that he believes Putin's refusal to agree to a broader deal indicated that the Russian leader was not "ready" for peace and still seeks to "weaken" Ukraine. Trump insisted on his Truth Social network they had "an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War." However, the Kremlin said in a statement that a "key condition" for peace would be a "complete end" of Western military and intelligence support to Ukraine's embattled military — demands that both Ukraine and its Western allies would find hard to accept.

Before the call, Trump had suggested he was open to discussing "dividing up certain assets" — a reference to what parts of occupied Ukraine Russia might be allowed to keep. On his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that "many elements of a final agreement have been agreed to, but much remains" to be settled. U.S. allies, wary of Trump's overtures toward Russia, fear he may concede too much to Putin, whom he has repeatedly praised. Ukraine, which had already accepted Washington's proposal for a 30-day halt in fighting, urged Moscow to "unconditionally" agree to the ceasefire. "It is time for Russia to show whether it really wants peace," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said ahead of the call. But Putin, who has repeatedly emphasized the need for further negotiations, appeared unwilling to commit to a broader halt in hostilities. Earlier Tuesday, before speaking with Trump, Putin delivered a combative speech criticizing the West, warning that sanctions would remain in place regardless of any peace deal. He also mocked the G7 — from which Russia was expelled in 2018 — as "too small to see on a map," drawing applause from his audience.