Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Condemns U.S. Military Strikes Against Venezuela

A fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on Jan. 3, 2026. STR / AFP

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned what it called a U.S. act of “armed aggression” against Venezuela, urging restraint and warning against further escalation after a series of explosions rocked the capital Caracas early in the morning.

“The pretexts cited to justify these actions are untenable. Ideologically driven hostility has prevailed over practical pragmatism and a willingness to build relations based on trust and predictability,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called for dialogue and said it was ready to support diplomatic efforts.

“We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course pursued by its Bolivarian leadership to defend the country’s national interests and sovereignty,” it added.

Russia’s embassy in Caracas said it is operating as usual and remains in constant contact with the Venezuelan authorities and Russian citizens in the South American country. It did not report any Russian citizens as having been injured in the attacks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the American military carried out a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela on Saturday, claiming that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured by special forces and flown out of the country.

Read more about: Venezuela , United States , Foreign Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Moscow Court Jails Ex-Foreign Ministry Employee for Passing Classified Information to U.S.

Arseniy Konovalov was arrested in March 2024 on suspicion of providing classified information to American intelligence in exchange for money during his...
1 Min read

Russian MFA Denies Evacuating Embassy Staff From Venezuela

Officials in Moscow dismissed the reports but did not address whether the families of diplomats had been relocated.
2 Min read

Russia Blasts U.S. Reinstatement of Cuba on Terror List

Russia's Foreign Ministry called the move unjustified because Cuba is an active participant in "international cooperation on counterterrorism."
1 Min read

New U.S. Ambassador to Russia Embarks on Tough Task of Restoring Ties

The new U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman is willing to work to overcome the “low point” in bilateral relations