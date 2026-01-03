Russia Condemns U.S. Military Strikes Against Venezuela

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned what it called a U.S. act of “armed aggression” against Venezuela, urging restraint and warning against further escalation after a series of explosions rocked the capital Caracas early in the morning.

“The pretexts cited to justify these actions are untenable. Ideologically driven hostility has prevailed over practical pragmatism and a willingness to build relations based on trust and predictability,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called for dialogue and said it was ready to support diplomatic efforts.

“We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course pursued by its Bolivarian leadership to defend the country’s national interests and sovereignty,” it added.

Russia’s embassy in Caracas said it is operating as usual and remains in constant contact with the Venezuelan authorities and Russian citizens in the South American country. It did not report any Russian citizens as having been injured in the attacks.