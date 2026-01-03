Russia Condemns U.S. Military Strikes Against Venezuela

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned what it called a U.S. act of “armed aggression” against Venezuela, urging restraint and warning against further escalation after a series of explosions rocked the capital Caracas early in the morning.
“The pretexts cited to justify these actions are untenable. Ideologically driven hostility has prevailed over practical pragmatism and a willingness to build relations based on trust and predictability,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry called for dialogue and said it was ready to support diplomatic efforts.
“We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course pursued by its Bolivarian leadership to defend the country’s national interests and sovereignty,” it added.
Russia’s embassy in Caracas said it is operating as usual and remains in constant contact with the Venezuelan authorities and Russian citizens in the South American country. It did not report any Russian citizens as having been injured in the attacks.
U.S. President Donald Trump said the American military carried out a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela on Saturday, claiming that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured by special forces and flown out of the country.
In comments to The New York Times shortly after his announcement, Trump hailed what he called a “brilliant operation.”
“A lot of good planning and a lot of great, great troops and great people,” he was quoted as saying. “It was a brilliant operation, actually.”
Trump is expected to give a news conference about the operation at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday.
According to CNN, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said the U.S. attack impacted urban areas across Venezuela, with missiles and rockets fired from American combat helicopters.
He said Venezuelan authorities are currently trying to assess how many people were wounded and killed in the attacks.
“This invasion represents the greatest outrage the country has suffered,” López said, vowing that Venezuela would resist the presence of foreign troops in the country
Saturday’s attack on Venezuela and alleged capture of Maduro come after months of the United States dramatically increasing its military presence in the Caribbean, amassing thousands of troops and over a dozen warships in the region.
Since September, U.S. forces have carried out strikes on boats that the Trump Administration alleges were involved in drug trafficking in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.
But Trump has also repeatedly indicated that he is interested in regime change in Venezuela, accusing authorities in Caracas of stealing U.S. oil fields and other assets.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.