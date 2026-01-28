U.S. Releases Russian Crew Members of Oil Tanker Seized in North Atlantic

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that two Russian crew members of an oil tanker seized earlier this month by the United States had been released and were on their way home.
U.S. forces took control of the Russian-flagged Marinera in the North Atlantic earlier this month, alleging it was part of a so-called “shadow fleet” transporting oil from countries such as Venezuela, Russia and Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.
American officials had said the Marinera’s crew could face prosecution in the United States, which Russia called “categorically unacceptable.”
“Two Russian sailors have been released and are on their way home to Russia,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Wednesday.
The fate of the rest of the Marinera’s crew was unclear.
Russia initially condemned the ship’s seizure as “maritime piracy” but later said U.S. officials had agreed to release the two detained Russian crew members of the Marinera.
Washington sanctioned the ship, originally known as the Bella 1, in 2024.
AFP contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.