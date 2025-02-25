Russia Denies Follow-Up Talks With U.S. Officials in Saudi Arabia

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed reports of a follow-up meeting between U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia this week, saying no such talks were scheduled.

“There are no meetings in Riyadh with the participation of the Foreign Ministry today,” the ministry was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was visiting Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iranian officials.

The denial comes a week after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Lavrov held discussions in the Saudi capital, marking the first direct talks between high-level American and Russian officials since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

That meeting resulted in an agreement between the two sides to appoint negotiators for potential peace talks on the Ukraine war and to establish a “consultation mechanism” to address disputes.