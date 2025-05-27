Trump Says Putin 'Playing With Fire' in New Jab at Russian Leader

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that he was "playing with fire," launching a fresh broadside at his Russian counterpart over stalled Ukraine peace efforts.

Trump's latest comments came after he called the Kremlin leader "CRAZY" over the weekend following a mass Russian air attack on Kyiv, and warned that Moscow risked new sanctions.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"He's playing with fire!"

Trump did not specify what the "really bad" things were, or make any specific threats.

But The Wall Street Journal and CNN both reported that Trump was now considering fresh sanctions against Russia as early as this week, while stressing that he could still change his mind.