Wagner Group Confirms Fighters Killed Battling Mali Rebels

The Wagner mercenary group confirmed Monday that some of its fighters were killed alongside soldiers from Mali’s army as they battled against rebel forces in recent days.

The rebel movement, the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD), said in a statement on Saturday that its troops “decisively obliterated” the Wagner-backed Malian army and took the remaining survivors as prisoners.

AFP cited a local official and a former worker at the UN mission in the town of Kidal as saying that at least 15 Wagner fighters were killed or captured as the Malian army retreated.

Wagner issued a rare statement on Monday detailing “fierce battles” with militants — which it said lasted from July 22 to July 27 and resulted in a series of tactical victories followed by losses.

“The radicals increased the number of mass attacks, using heavy weapons, UAVs and shahid-mobiles,” the private military group said in the statement. It added that the last radio message it received from the assault detachment involved in the fighting came on Saturday.

According to Wagner, that message read: “Three of us are left, we’re continuing to fight.” The mercenary group did not say how many of its fighters were believed to have been killed.