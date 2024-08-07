Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses Ukraine of Opening 'Second Front' in Africa

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Wednesday accused Ukraine of opening a "second front" in Africa after Mali and Niger broke off diplomatic relations with Kyiv.

"Unable to defeat Russia on the battlefield, the criminal regime of Volodymyr Zelensky has opened a second front in Africa," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the RIA Novosti news agency.

Zakharova accused Ukraine of "pandering to terrorist groups in countries on the continent friendly to Moscow."

Tuareg-led separatists have said they killed 84 fighters from Russia's Wagner mercenary group and 47 Malian soldiers in an attack last month in northern Mali.

Mali accused a senior Ukrainian official of having admitted Kyiv's role in the attack and broke off diplomatic relations on August 5.