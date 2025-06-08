Support The Moscow Times!
Wagner Replaced by Russia's Africa Corp in Mali, Diplomatic Sources Say

By AFP
Sadio Camara (3rd L), Defense Minister of Mali, and Andrei Belousov (2nd R), Defense Minister of Russia, hold a meeting in Moscow on May 10, 2025. Russian Defense Ministry / TASS

The Russian paramilitary group Wagner has left Mali and its units there have been taken over by the Moscow-run Africa Corps, diplomatic and security sources told AFP on Sunday.

“Officially, Wagner is no longer present in Mali. But the Africa Corps is stepping up,” one diplomatic source in the Sahel region said.

A Telegram account affiliated with Wagner said: “Mission accomplished. PMC Wagner is going home.”

Mali's ruling junta, which seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021, broke off ties with former colonial power France and pivoted toward Russia for political and military support.

Wagner, Russia's best-known mercenary group, was disbanded and restructured after its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a mysterious plane crash in August 2023 following a short-lived rebellion against Moscow.

Mali has never officially admitted Wagner's presence, insisting it only worked with Russian instructors.

“The Kremlin remains in control,” the same diplomatic source added.

“Most of the Wagner personnel in Mali, who are originally from Russia, will be reintegrated into Africa Corps and remain in northern regional capitals and Bamako.”

The Africa Corps is another paramilitary group with links to the Kremlin and seen as the successor to the Wagner group. Like Wagner, its mercenaries are active supporting several African governments.

