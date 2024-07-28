Mali Army, Russian Allies Suffer Heavy Losses in North – Local Sources

Mali's army and its Russian allies suffered a major setback and significant losses Saturday while fighting separatists in the country's north, a spokesman for the rebels told AFP.

The West African nation's military leaders that took power in a 2020 coup have made it a priority to retake all of the country from separatist and jihadist forces, particularly in Kidal, a pro-independence northern bastion.

"Azawad fighters are in control in Tinzaouatene and further south in the Kidal region," said Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, a spokesman for an alliance of predominantly Tuareg separatist armed groups called CSP-DPA.

"Russian mercenaries and Malian armed forces have fled," he added. "Others have surrendered."

He also shared videos of numerous corpses of soldiers and their allies.

"The Malian army has retreated," a local politician told AFP, citing at least 17 dead in a provisional toll.

"The CSP people are still in Tinzaouaten. The army and Wagner are no longer there," he added, referring to the Russian mercenary group.

Fighting also took place further south toward Abeibara, the politician said.