Chechnya's Dependence on Federal Funding Hits New High

The republic of Chechnya’s financial dependence on the Russian federal government remains the highest in the country, with over 92% of its 2024 expenditures financed by Moscow.

The figures underscore the North Caucasus republic’s fragile economy and ongoing reliance on Kremlin support.

Total government spending across all levels in the republic reached 580 billion rubles ($7.3 billion) in 2024, up from 375 billion rubles ($4.7 billion) in 2021, according to calculations by the Ravenstvo Telegram channel, which analyzed data from the Federal Treasury.

The bulk of this funding, 149 billion rubles ($1.88 billion), came in the form of non-repayable transfers.

Grants and subsidies amounted to 95,000 rubles ($1,200) per Chechen resident, roughly double the national average of 48,500 rubles ($600).

Chechnya also received 150 billion rubles ($1.9 billion) from the federal budget for law enforcement and military forces.

The Kremlin continues to rely heavily on the republic to supply soldiers for its war in Ukraine, with the Akhmat special forces unit having reportedly sent over 50,000 fighters to the front.