Durov Hints at Anti-Telegram Smear Campaign as Russia Readies Homegrown Competitor

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has claimed that a targeted disinformation campaign may be underway to undermine the popular messaging app’s reputation, pointing to what he described as a series of misleading news reports and online attacks.

His statement comes as Russia prepares to launch its own state-backed messaging platform called Max, a move seen as part of the government’s broader effort to assert control over digital communication.

In a post on his official Telegram channel on Tuesday, Durov outlined several recent incidents he said exemplify attempts to discredit the platform.

Among them was a satirical article that falsely claimed Telegram would exit the Russian market. Though originally intended as a joke, Durov said the story was quickly picked up and circulated as fact by some outlets.

“We even had to add a refutation note under such posts in Telegram channels,” he said.

Durov also addressed accusations that Telegram had deliberately blocked Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) channels, some of which have played a key role in monitoring Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While several channels were temporarily suspended, he said the blocks were triggered automatically by moderation systems after the channels shared personal information. Durov said that although the affected channels were swiftly reinstated, media coverage rarely reflected this fact.