'The West, Like Russia, Is Trying to Pressure Him': What Do Russians Think About Pavel Durov’s Legal Battle in France?

France’s criminal case against Telegram founder Pavel Durov has raised fears among Russian users about their digital privacy and in some cases deepened distrust toward Western authorities.

The Russian-French billionaire was detained at a Paris airport last month on charges of enabling criminal activity on Telegram. He was later released pending an investigation but is barred from leaving France.

According to independent polling, Telegram is the second most popular messaging app in Russia after WhatsApp, with over 60 million users.

For many, the app is interwoven into everyday life. It is a means of contacting friends and family, a news platform and a space to promote one’s business — all with the promise of privacy at a time when dissent is effectively outlawed.

“Almost 90% of my contacts are here [on Telegram] — all my work chats and conversations with friends, all the channels, bloggers and bots based on my interests,” said Diana, a doctor from the republic of Udmurtia in the Volga region.

Her name, like those of others interviewed for this article, has been changed for safety reasons given The Moscow Times' status as a banned “undesirable” organization.

Among ordinary Russians, the criminal case against Durov has reignited concerns that messages they thought were private may no longer be confidential, as both Russian and Western politicians appear keenly interested in the case.

“I don’t want there to be a file on me that could harm me. [Accessing my messages] violates my right to confidential communication and creates potential risks," said Ivan from Moscow.

Following Durov’s detention, Telegram has updated its policy to allow users to report private chats to moderators and “flag illegal content.”