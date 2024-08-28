×
Telegram Boss Durov Released for Court Appearance in Paris

By AFP
Screenshot

Telegram founder and chief Pavel Durov was transferred to a courthouse in Paris on Wednesday where he may be formally charged, a source familiar with the criminal case against the billionaire told AFP.

The Russian-born tech entrepreneur was arrested at the French capital's Le Bourget airport late Saturday on suspicion of failing to act against illicit content on the Telegram messaging app, allegations the company denies.

This is a developing story.

