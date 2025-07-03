FSB Arrests Woman Who Tried to Place Bomb Under Defense Worker’s SUV

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday that it arrested a 23-year-old woman who allegedly tried to place a bomb under the car of a defense industry employee in St. Petersburg.

The FSB claimed the woman had tracked the employee’s movements since moving to St. Petersburg in April. Neither the woman nor the defense industry worker was identified by name.

FSB video shared by state news agencies showed agents arresting the woman after she was seen in security footage placing something underneath a parked SUV.

“I was told to track down the car and I would get paid,” the woman, whose face was blurred, said as law enforcement agents held her on the ground.

“I was trying to plant some sort of device under the car,” the woman added when asked what she was doing.