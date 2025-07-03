FSB Arrests Woman Who Tried to Place Bomb Under Defense Worker’s SUV

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday that it arrested a 23-year-old woman who allegedly tried to place a bomb under the car of a defense industry employee in St. Petersburg.
The FSB claimed the woman had tracked the employee’s movements since moving to St. Petersburg in April. Neither the woman nor the defense industry worker was identified by name.
FSB video shared by state news agencies showed agents arresting the woman after she was seen in security footage placing something underneath a parked SUV.
“I was told to track down the car and I would get paid,” the woman, whose face was blurred, said as law enforcement agents held her on the ground.
“I was trying to plant some sort of device under the car,” the woman added when asked what she was doing.
In its statement, the FSB claimed the woman “proactively contacted” Ukrainian special services via WhatsApp and Telegram in June 2024.
“She informed them about her willingness to take part in sabotage and terrorist activities so that they could help her leave [Russia] and obtain citizenship of an EU country,” the law enforcement agency said.
Before moving to St. Petersburg, the woman was accused of spray-painting anti-war slogans and trying to set fire to railway infrastructure in the Moscow region.
She was placed in pre-trial detention and charged with attempted terrorism and illegally storing and transporting explosives.
