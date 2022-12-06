Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia's FSB Requests Arrest of Ukrainian Ministers

By AFP
Updated:
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk. The Presidential Office of Ukraine

The Russian security services (FSB) have requested the arrest of two Ukrainian ministers, a Moscow court told AFP, after state media said they had been accused of violating Russia's territorial integrity.

Russia said in September it had annexed four regions in Ukraine that its forces only partially controlled after holding so-called referendums in Donetsk and Luhansk in the east and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south.

A Moscow court spokesperson told AFP that FBS investigators had "requested the arrest ... in absentia" of Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova. 

The court did not confirm the charges to AFP, but Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported that they were accused of "violating the territorial integrity of Russia."

Senior Ukrainian political figures including President Volodymyr Zelensky have traveled across the country including to the regions Moscow claimed to have annexed despite ongoing fighting.

In his latest trip, Zelensky on Tuesday visited the town of Sloviansk near the frontline in the Donbas region.

Vereshchuk, Ukraine's minister for the reintegration of the occupied territories, traveled to Kherson after Kyiv's forces recaptured the city in November.

Dzhaparova, a Crimean Tatar, promotes issues related to the ethnic minority on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014 and calls on international support for the "de-occupation of Crimea and its return to Ukraine."

Both women have been put on Russia's wanted list, RIA Novosti reported.

Read more about: FSB , Ukraine war

Read more

treason case

FSB Arrests Russian Factory Director Accused of Spying for Ukraine

The director allegedly passed classified defense-related information to Kyiv.
high-profile attack

‘A Signal to All of Us’: Moscow Blames Kyiv for Killing of Ideologue’s Daughter

"Pro-Kremlin speakers will understand the war is not an abstraction and it threatens them personally,” said one analyst.
intelligence reshuffle

Putin Gives GRU Boosted Role in Ukraine – Report

“Alexeyev is a tough and self-assured general,” according to the authors of the report.
FSB Claims

Russia Uncovers ‘Ukrainian Assasination Plot’ Against State TV Host

Officials alleged that the 'neo-Nazi assassins' were under orders from Ukraine’s Security Services.