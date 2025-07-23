Russia Tightens Border Controls on Conscripted Men With Expanded FSB Powers – Reports

Russian authorities have expanded efforts to prevent men conscripted into the military from leaving the country by granting security services direct access to military enlistment data, including electronic draft summonses, the pro-Kremlin Telegram news channel Mash reported Wednesday.

Men subject to military conscription now face increased scrutiny at airports and land border crossings, reported Mash, which is believed to have ties to the security services.

Officials are checking whether travelers have received draft notifications, and if a summons is found in the system, the individual is barred from exiting the country.

Under current protocol, Federal Security Service (FSB) border guards must escort these individuals to a designated area where a supervisor delivers a formal explanation and written notice warning that failure to report for service could result in criminal prosecution.

The new measures follow reports from early July that residents in several Russian regions — including the republic of Tatarstan, Mordovia, Magadan, the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous district and Sakhalin — have started receiving notifications of their inclusion in the military draft registry via the public services portal Gosuslugi.