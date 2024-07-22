Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced Monday that it dismantled a channel for smuggling explosives and detonators into St. Petersburg from Europe, allegedly intended for carrying out terrorist attacks.

“The terrorist weapons were transported in several packages in stages from Italy and Germany and were hidden in spare car parts,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

The FSB added that it requested help from security services in Europe “as part of international counter-terrorism cooperation,” but said that “so far, these requests have gone unanswered.”

The law enforcement agency said that those responsible for organizing the deliveries have been detained and a criminal case has been opened.

According to the FSB, the smuggling operation was supervised by Roman Mashovets, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who is wanted by Russian law enforcement.

Russia has been on high alert for terrorist activity since a mass shooting at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall in March 2024, which killed 145 people. The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of being involved in that attack despite Islamic militants claiming responsibility.