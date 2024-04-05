Russia Says Found Link to Ukraine on Concert Attack Suspect’s Phone

Russian investigators said Friday that they have uncovered more evidence of Ukraine’s alleged involvement in last month’s deadly concert hall attack, including photos of Ukrainian flags found on one of the suspected assailant’s phones.

Following the March 22 attack on Crocus City Hall, which left at least 145 people dead and hundreds more injured, Russian officials have pointed the blame at Ukraine and its Western partners despite Islamic militants claiming responsibility for the massacre. Kyiv and the West deny any involvement and accuse Moscow of exploiting the tragedy for propaganda purposes.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said one of the suspected accomplices in the attack had sent his “handler” screenshots of Crocus City Hall’s entrances on Feb. 24, the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“The defendant confirmed all of this in his testimony,” the law enforcement body said without identifying the individual by name. Russian authorities have detained at least 14 people who are believed to have been involved in the concert hall attack, including four suspected gunmen.