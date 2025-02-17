Russia Saw 40% Surge in Terrorism Cases in 2024, Top Investigative Body Says

Russian courts handled 429 terrorism-related criminal cases in 2024, a 40% increase from the previous year, the country’s top investigative authority said Monday.

“The organizers of these crimes are usually located abroad, while young people, pensioners and others fall under their influence,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

It added that perpetrators are often persuaded online under false pretexts to commit arson attacks on transportation infrastructure, government buildings or vehicles.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it may classify such acts as terrorism, sabotage or other crimes depending on the circumstances, warning that all accomplices face criminal liability — including life imprisonment — regardless of whether they were coerced.