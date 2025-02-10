Russia Eyes Banning Officials From Using Foreign Messaging Apps

Russia is considering banning government employees from using foreign messaging apps for official communications or contacting citizens, the RBC news website reported Monday.

The proposed ban — one of dozens of planned legal and regulatory amendments ostensibly aimed at combatting phone and internet scammers — would tighten control over officials’ communications with independent and foreign journalists.

Authorities justify the measures by saying that foreign messaging services are increasingly exploited for criminal schemes and are difficult to regulate.

"We have analyzed in detail the most common fraudulent schemes, including deception through calls and messages, hacking of personal accounts and registration of loans on other people's passports. Based on this analysis, we have developed measures to protect citizens from such threats," Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko told RBC.

Employees of the Central Bank, credit institutions, telecoms operators and advertising agencies would also be barred from communicating via foreign messaging apps under the planned changes, RBC reported.

Officials will be able to use approved domestic messengers once they verify their identities through a state identification portal, and phone screens will be required to indicate when a call comes from an organization or an international number.