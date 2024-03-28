Russia Arrests Concert Hall Attack ‘Financier,’ Claims Ukraine Link

Russian authorities have arrested a suspected “financier” of last week’s deadly concert hall attack, Russia’s top investigative body said Thursday, claiming that Ukraine had paid “large amounts” to the perpetrators.

“Another suspect involved in the terrorist financing scheme has been identified and detained,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement, adding that the person was placed in pre-trial detention.

Eight other defendants in the ongoing terrorism probe have been remanded into custody by Moscow’s Basmanny District Court.

Russia said Saturday it had arrested 11 people in connection with the Friday evening attack on Crocus City Hall, which saw gunmen open fire and set the music venue ablaze, killing at least 143 people and injuring hundreds more.