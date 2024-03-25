Putin Says 'Radical Islamists' Behind Moscow Concert Attack

President Vladimir Putin on Monday night said for the first time that "radical Islamists" were behind Friday's attack on a concert hall outside Moscow, but otherwise doubled down on his previous claim that Ukraine may have somehow been involved and suggested that Washington was allegedly trying to cover it up.

Eleven people were detained on Saturday in connection with the previous night's attack, which saw camouflaged gunmen storm into the popular music venue Crocus City Hall, open fire on concert-goers and set the building ablaze, killing at least 139 people and wounding 182 others

"We know that the crime was committed by radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world has itself been fighting for centuries," Putin said in a televised meeting with top government officials.

"We also see that the United States by various means is trying to convince its satellites, as well as other countries, that according to their intelligence information, there was allegedly no trace of Kyiv's [involvement] in the Moscow terrorist attack," he continued.